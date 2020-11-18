KBC 12: Mohita Sharma says being a crorepati is 'dream come true'; Here is the 7 crore she failed to answer

IPS Mohita Sharma, who became the 'second crorepati' of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 shared her experience and happiness of winning the huge prize money. Can you answer the 7 crore question that made her quit the Amitabh Bachchan hosted show?

Mohita Sharma became the 'second crorepati' of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. The IPS officer played the game wisely and answered the 'difficult' Rs 1 crore question that left her grinning in happiness. The big question that made her a 'crorepati' was - Which of these explosives was first patented in 1898 by German chemist Georg Friedrich Henning and first used in World War II? The options given were - HMX, RDX, TNT, and PETN.

However, Mohita was confused about the answer and decided to opt for a lifeline. She used the expert advice lifeline and, Pankaj Pachauri helped her. He gave the right answer, that was - RDX. It is already known that she is the second crorepati of KBC 12, But by winning Rs. 1 crore, Mohita became the first civil servant and IPS officer to win the amount on KBC. She also went on to take the jackpot Rs. 7 crore question but was unable to answer it. Despite her attempt, she could not find the right answer and decided to quit the game.

The 'big 7 crore question' that Mohita could not crack was - Launched in 1817, which of these ships built by the Wadia Group in Bombay is the oldest British warship still afloat? The options at her disposal were - HMS Minden, HMS Cornwallis, HMS Meanee, HMS Trincomalee. While she could not guess, but the correct answer to the question is - HMS Trincomalee.

Though she was unable to answer the jackpot question, she was 'overwhelmed' by winning the Rs. 1 crore prize money. Sharing her happiness, Mohita said that being a crorepati is a 'dream come true'. She revealed that she got goosebumps when Amitabh Bachchan announced that she won Rs. 1 crore, and felt like the time slowed down. 'Not for the money, but for the very reason that as a game it is challenging and it pushes contestants to give it their best,' said Mohita. Though Mohita has not yet decided what she will do with the winning amount, the moment will always be etched in her memory.

She further, shared some useful advice with KBC aspirants. 'Subconsciously, we all know the answers to most of the questions that are asked, but we get confused with choices. However, it is important to not panic and use all the lifelines in the initial questions. You can make an intelligent guess as well. It is also extremely critical to train your mind to be relaxed so that you can go through the questions in a focused manner,' shared Moita. Lastly, she complimented Mr. Bachchan for making the contestants feel is at ease and revealed that the environment on the KBC 12 set is very motivating.

