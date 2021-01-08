KBC 12: Raveena Tandon to join Karamveers Anoop Khanna and Sylvester Peter as celebrity champion

In tonight’s Karamveer special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12, Anoop Khanna and Sylvester Peter will have actor Raveena Tandon as their celebrity champion.

KBC Season 12's next Karamveers are change-makers Anoop Khanna and Sylvester Peter. Noida-based Anoop Khanna provides food to the needy and Sylvester Peter works towards the betterment of unprivileged kids through sports. Now, in the upcoming Karamveer episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the makers are going to salute the social warriors for their selfless work towards the nourishment and upliftment of the needy.

Anoop Khanna has gained popularity for his 'Dadi Ki Rasoi', a venture born out of his mother’s wish to serve food to the needy. He runs it with the support from his family. Initially, they used to prepare food for 15-20 people, but now, they manage to feed 400-500 people a day through a stall in Noida. He tackles the problem of hunger effectively as he offers meals at a nominal cost of Rs 5. On the other hand, Sylvester Peter has been working towards reforming slum children through the game of football via his My Angels Academy.

He started the academy 34 years ago when he was only 13 himself. He is fondly known as Sylvester Bhaiya and at free of cost, he has been forging the dream of rendering an all-round development environment to the slum kids near Vikas Puri in New Delhi.

On the show hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the two Karamveers will have actor as their celebrity champion. The actress herself had adopted and raised two girls in 1995.

The Karamveer special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12 will be aired tonight at 9 PM only on Sony.

