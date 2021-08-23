KBC 13: Abhishek Bachchan & Navya Naveli Nanda turn cheerleaders for Amitabh Bachchan’s show; See PICS

Popular television show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is back with a brand-new season. It has been over two decades since the first episode of KBC aired on our small screens. The show became a big hit among viewers overnight, and the rest is history. Tonight, host Amitabh Bachchan has returned to grace our television screens with the 13th season of KBC, which will air on Sony TV from Monday to Friday, at 9 pm. While viewers at home excitedly watch the first episode from their homes, Big B has found two cheerleaders in Abhishek Bachchan and granddaughter .

The Bachchan family could not contain their excitement as KBC 13 premiered tonight. Both Abhishek and Navya took to Instagram to share their excitement for the show and cheer for Senior Bachchan as he kickstarts the season’s first episode. Abhishek shared a post related to the show from Big B’s account on his Instagram stories, and wrote, “Can’t wait for this one! Are y’all watching KBC with me?” He also attached an Instagram reminder on his story. Navya, on the other hand, posted a picture of the television screen featuring her grandfather on the show. She excitedly wrote, “& he’s BACK!!!!” Looks like both son and granddaughter were ecstatic to watch Amitabh Bachchan return on the small screen.

Have a look at Abhishek and Navya’s stories here:

The first contestant to get a chance to sit on the hot seat was a certain Gyaan Raj, who hails from Jharkhand, and is a teacher by profession. This season, a bunch of hopeful contestants will try their best to win the prize money of Rs. 7 crores.

