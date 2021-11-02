KBC 13: Akshay Kumar reveals he used to sell jewellery before becoming an actor

by I.A.N.S   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021 06:48 PM IST  |  3.4K
   
KBC 13: Akshay Kumar reveals he used to sell jewellery before becoming an actor
KBC 13: Akshay Kumar reveals he used to sell jewellery before becoming an actor
Advertisement

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has shared about his life before he entered the entertainment industry. Akshay along with Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty will be on 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' as special guests. They will be playing the game with host Amitabh Bachchan for a social cause.

Amitabh Bachchan asks Akshay about his life before he ventured into acting. And Akshay said that before getting into the film industry he used to sell 'Kundan' jewellery in Delhi.

"I used to sell Kundan jewellery. I used to purchase it from Delhi for about Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 and would come to Mumbai to sell it, which would help me earn a profit of Rs 11,000 to 12,000. I did this for about 3 to 4 years," Akshay said.

Furthermore, Amitabh asks him about the days when he was a chef.

Akshay replied to this saying: "I used to make and serve jalebis, chole-bhathure, samosas at an eating joint. I also used to make and ensure that the tables were put close together. There used to be a wall right behind me and usually in every restaurant, the chefs usually put up a picture of someone on the walls. I had four people's pictures put up on my wall. Yours, Jackie Chan, Sridevi and Sylvester Stallone's images. And, look at my fate today! I've worked with all four. I could've never imagined in my life that something like this would happen but it's a surprisingly wonderful ("Ajeeb sa Ajooba") thing that happened in my life that I got to work with all four actors. I've not worked with Jackie Chan but I met him and gave him an award."

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode will be airing on November 5 on Sony Entertainment Television.

Also Read: KBC 13 PROMO: Amitabh Bachchan left in splits after contestant talks about side effects of marriage

Advertisement

Credits: I.A.N.S, Pic Credit: Pinkvilla


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven, 17 Touch Screen Presets Fry, Roast, Dehydrate & Bake, Auto Shutoff, Accessories Included, Xl 10l Family Size, Black

Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Ov...

$69.99
$139.99 (50%)
 Buy Now
[new Lanuch] Kooc Xl Large Air Fryer, 6.5 Quart Electric Air Fryer Oven, Free Cheat Sheet For Quick Reference, 1700w, Led Touch Digital Screen, 10 In 1, Customized Temp/time, Nonstick Basket, White

[new Lanuch] Kooc Xl Large Air Fryer, 6.5 Quart Electric Air Fryer Oven, Free Ch...

$129.99
$179.99 (28%)
 Buy Now
Juicer, Juicer Machines, Shardor Centrifugal Juicer With Big Mouth 3

Juicer, Juicer Machines, Shardor Centrifugal Juicer With Big Mouth 3" Feed Chute...

$49.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer, Large Family Size Electric Hot Air Fryer Xl Oven Oilless Cooker With 7 Presets, Lcd Digital Touch Screen And Nonstick Detachable Basket,ul Certified,1700w (black)

Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer, Large Family Size Electric Hot Air Fryer Xl Oven Oill...

$73.99
(%)
 Buy Now
8 In 1 Air Fryer, 13-qt Air Fryer Oven With Digital Touch Screen, Toast, Bake, Roast, Rotisserie, Hot Oven Oilless Cooker, 1700w Electric Toaster Oven With Dehydrate, 7 Accessories & 50 Recipes

8 In 1 Air Fryer, 13-qt Air Fryer Oven With Digital Touch Screen, Toast, Bake, R...

$139.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Ultrean Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Cooker With Deluxe Temperature And Time Knob, 4.5 Quart Non-stick Basket,50 Recipes, Ul Certified, 1-year Warranty, 1500w

Ultrean Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Cooker With Deluxe Temperature A...

$59.99
$89.99 (33%)
 Buy Now
Gowise Usa 3.7-quart Programmable Air Fryer With 8 Cook Presets, Gw22638 - Black

Gowise Usa 3.7-quart Programmable Air Fryer With 8 Cook Presets, Gw22638 - Black

$57.56
$62.16 (7%)
 Buy Now
Ultrean 5.8 Quart Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oilless Cooker With 10 Presets, Digital Lcd Touch Screen, Nonstick Basket, 1700w, Ul Listed (black)

Ultrean 5.8 Quart Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oilless Cooker With 10 Pres...

$79.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Koios Centrifugal Juicer Machines, Juice Extractor With Big Mouth 3” Feed Chute, 304 Stainless-steel Fliter, Best Seller Juicer 2021, High Juice Yield, Easy To Clean&100% Bpa-free, 1200w&powerful, Dishwasher Safe, Included Brush

Koios Centrifugal Juicer Machines, Juice Extractor With Big Mouth 3” Feed ...

$99.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Chefman Large Air Fryer Max Xl 8 Qt, Healthy Cooking, User Friendly, Nonstick Stainless Steel, Digital Touch Screen With 4 Cooking Functions, Bpa-free, Dishwasher Safe Basket, Preheat & Shake Reminder

Chefman Large Air Fryer Max Xl 8 Qt, Healthy Cooking, User Friendly, Nonstick St...

$99.00
$119.99 (17%)
 Buy Now
View All