KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan accuses Deepika Padukone of never sharing her food; Find out latter’s comeback

Amitabh Bachchan’s show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 has been keeping audiences engaged with its exciting episodes. This weekend will be all the more fun with Bollywood actor , and filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan gracing the sets of the show. The promos have already given viewers a glimpse of the entertainment that the upcoming episode will bring. In a recent promo, we see that Amitabh Bachchan discusses food with his celebrity guests, and he reveals that Deepika never shares her food on set. The actress then has a quick comeback that leave audiences in splits.

In a recent promo of KBC 13 shared by Sony TV on Instagram host Amitabh Bachchan reveals that Deepika Padukone eats every three minutes, but she has never offered him food. “Harr teen minute pe inka aadmi aata hai, donge mein… and yeh bas khaana shuru kareti thi. Kabhi itna nai hua ki Amit ji aap kuch lenge? Bilkul nai (Every third minute, her guy would come with a tiffin and she would just start eating. It never occurred to her to ask, ‘Amit Ji, would you like something?’ Never),” he said on the show.

A shocked Deepika immediately retorts back saying that it is all a lie. She, instead revealed that every time she opened her tiffin, Amitabh would wipe it clean. “Yeh bilkul sacch nahi hai! Main abhi kehne waali thi ki main hamesha mera khana…jab bhi main dabba kholti thi, toh Amit ji aake ‘Kya kha rahe ho’, ‘kya kha rahe ho’, ‘kya kha rahe ho’ aur pura mera dabba finish karte the (This is not true at all! I was just about to say that whenever I opened my tiffin, Amit ji would come and ask what I am having and finish all my food)”. To this, Amitabh Bachchan said that lying on the show is not allowed.

Watch the promo HERE.

Amitabh also complains to Farah Khan saying that she has never fed him her famous biryani either, which she offers all other artists she works with. Farah Khan immediately has a witty comeback. She says that Amitabh is a vegetarian and there’s nothing like vegetarian biryani. Amitabh Bachchan then acts offended and jokingly summons his car so he can leave the show.

The episode is all set to go on air on Friday, September 10, 2021. Fans of Deepika, Farah, and Big B are excited for the same.

ALSO READ: KBC 13: Deepika Padukone complains about Ranveer Singh; Host Amitabh Bachchan rings latter up immediately