KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan and child contestant vibe over tennis; Former reveals his favourite tennis player

This week, the KBC set is filled with energy and innocence as the team welcomed a lot of child participants to participate in the show. The latest episode of the show saw two kids, Advait Sharma and Short Bajaj charming the Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan with their talents and passions. While Advait impressed Amitabh with his weird hand tricks and flexibility, Shrot had a conversation with the ‘Baghban’ actor on sports, especially Tennis.

Once Advait quit the game and took home Rs 6,40,000; Shrot got the chance to take the hot seat next when he emerged as a winner from the ‘Fastest Finger First -Triple Test’. The kid answered the first few questions quite confidently. A bit later, in a video about Shrot, it was revealed that he was fond of playing tennis. Quite coincidentally, Amitabh is also a lover of tennis. The two discussed their favourite tennis players and during their conversation, and Big B revealed that his favourite tennis player is Novak Djokovic.

Meanwhile, a piece of good news is in for the KBC’s fans as the upcoming Shandaar Shaniwar episode will witness some special guests on the sets. Big B’s family - his daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda will grace the stage this Saturday. He even took to his twitter to announce it to the world that his special ladies will be there with him on his show with a super sweet caption. Kaun Banega Crorepati is indeed a unique game that keeps the audience glued to the screens all thanks to Amitabh’s magnetic charm and show’s game pattern which keeps the fans on their toes.

