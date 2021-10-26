KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan baffled as Rajkummar Rao reveals he had a 3 second role in former’s THIS film

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon will be the next celebrity guests in the upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The actors, who will be sharing screen space in the upcoming film Hum Do Hamare Do, will be seen having a lot of fun on Big B’s show. In a recent promo dropped by Sony TV official on its official social media handles, we see Rajkummar telling Amitabh Bachchan that he debuted with a 3-second role in one of Big B’s films which leaves him absolutely baffled.

A few hours back, Sony TV dropped a new promo of the upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of KBC 13 on its official Instagram handle. In the promo, we see Amitabh enthusiastically introducing ‘Param Sundari Kriti Sanon’ and ‘National Award Winner Rajkummar Rao’. As the actors arrive on stage, they greet Big B, and Rajkummar asks him to move a few steps to the center and look at the camera in front of them. As he does so, Rajkummar stands beside him and poses from 1 to 5.

He then reveals a confused Amitabh Bachchan that he debuted with a 3-second role in the latter’s 2010 film, ‘Rann’, which baffles the senior actor. Rajkummar then says that as he did not get the chance to share screen space with him in the film, he wanted to do so this time, for 5 seconds instead, which leaves Big B in splits.

Another promo shows Kriti Sanon getting down on one knee asking Amitabh Bachchan for a dance. Last week, both Kriti and Big B shared a snapshot of them dancing together on their respective Instagram handles. Amitabh Bachchan had captioned it, “… ballroom dancing with the beautiful lady in red - Kriti Sanon !! … aah .. brought back those College and Calcutta days ..."

