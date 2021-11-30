KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan becomes emotional on revisiting the journey of the show's 1000 episodes

The upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 13 will be a very special one for host Amitabh Bachchan as it will graced by his daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. The episode will also be a grand one as it will mark the 1000th episode of the show. In the promo of the episode, Amitabh Bachchan was seen getting emotional as clipping of his journey in the show over the years was shown on the screen.

On the 1000th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, this Friday, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen welcoming Shweta and Navya. Shweta is seen in the promo questioning Big B about his feelings regarding the 1000th episode of KBC. The superstar said that it appears that the entire world has changed. He'll also be seen getting teary eyed as he reminisces about his time on the game show.

In the promo, Shweta Bachchan asks Big B, "Papa, main ek cheez poochna chahti hoon. Yeh 1000th episode hai aapka. Aapko kaisa lag raha hai (Papa, I want to ask you something. This is your 1000th episode of KBC. How do you feel)?" To which he said, "Aise laga ki puri duniya badal gayi (It felt like the whole world has changed)."

Amitabh Bachchan posted, "T 4113 - 1000 episodes .. Dekhiye iss poori journey ki ek jhalak #ShaandaarShukravaar episode mein, iss Friday raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par .."

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is synonymous with Amitabh Bachchan. The inaugural edition of KBC hosted by Big B aired on July 2, 2000. Season 1 of KBC was a huge hit. It not only propelled Star Plus to the top of the ratings, but it also resurrected Amitabh Bachchan's career. The actor has hosted the quiz show for a total of 12 seasons.

On the previous Friday of 'Shandaar Shukravaar,' Amitabh Bachchan welcomed John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nikkhil Advani for the promotion of their movie, Satyameva Jayate 2.



