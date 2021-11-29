KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan breaks down on 1000th episode with Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan; Here's why

21 years is a long time - enough to build something immensely special and loved by the entire nation. When Amitabh Bachchan first hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati at the turn of the millennium, it was a different world altogether. Yet even 21 long years later, the show stands as one of the most popular shows of the country, which bestows the aam aadmi to dream big. This Friday, Big B will host his daughter Shweta Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on the 1000th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

In a promo that Sony TV’s official Instagram shared, Shweta could be seen asking her father about his feelings as his project KBC marks its 1000th episode. To this, the legendary actor replies that he feels as if the whole world has changed. The clip breaks into a montage of videos showcasing the significant milestones of the two-decade-long journey of KBC. The very first crorepati, the pioneer person to achieve Rs 7 crores, the first lady as well as the child who became crorepati, and the most important milestone of all - the many lives the show and Big B impacted were included in the clip. Amitabh tears up in the last few seconds of the video and says that the game is far from over in a definitive tone.

Check the post here:

Sony TV released another clip a few days back to give a glimpse into the 1000th episode celebrations. The video saw Shweta and Navya’s entry and how Big B humorously informed them that he will not go easy on them.

