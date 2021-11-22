KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan can't stop laughing as 9 year old contestant mimics him; WATCH

Recently, a nine-year-old Himachali kid appeared on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ as the KBC welcomed several children on their sets this week, with the host, Amitabh Bachchan having a gala time with them. Talking about the latest promo shared by the channel on Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan could be seen pleasantly surprised as he witnesses the little contestant, Arunodai Sharma imitating him adorably and leaving Big B into a fit of laughter. The audience too, fell in love with the little boy donning a pahadi hat as he charmed his way through the show.

In the short clip, Arunodai was seen mimicking Big B’s hosting style. In his Himachali outfit, the kid looked super adorable. However, his wit was his greatest accessory on the show. Amitabh often riddles the participants with the multiple choice questions and offers them a chance to win a cash prize. The boy took Amitabh’s cue and presented an adorable monologue, “Agar aapne B kiya hota toh aap galat hote. Agar aapne D galat kiya hota, toh bhi aap galat hote…” At the end of it, Amitabh couldn’t resist giggling, and along with him the whole audience was seen laughing their hearts out. Sony TV’s team aptly captioned the moment, “#KBC ke manch par Arunodai Sharma ne ki AB sir ki nakal, jise dekhne ke baad aa gayi sabhi ke chehre par hassi!”

See the promo here:

Meanwhile, last Friday’s KBC was a star-studded affair as Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari Wagh came to the KBC sets to promote their latest movie, Bunty Aur Babli 2.

