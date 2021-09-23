KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan compliments contestant, says he wants to go out for tea with her; Watch VIDEO

The 13th season of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati has been going on in full swing for the past few weeks. The show graced by common people and celebrities alike has managed to entertain audiences and viewers. Recently Sony TV dropped a promo of an upcoming episode of the show on its official online handle. In the video, one can see that Amitabh Bachchan compliments contestant Namrata Soni on her attire, her walk, and her way of talking. He even says that he wants to go for a cup of tea with her.

In the promo shared by SonyTV on its Instagram handle, one can see host Amitabh Bachchan tell Namrata that she’s looking very beautiful. “Aap bohot sundar lag rahi hai, yeh jo aapne gale mein pehena hua hai na, yeh toh ati sundar hai. Aur yeh jo saree hai, iske upar jitne bhi devi-devta hai, sabki chhavi hai uske upar (You are looking very beautiful, this necklace you are wearing is too beautiful and your saree has all the deities’ pictures on it),” said Amitabh as Namrata blushed. She replied, “Patidev toh nahi bolte sir, kabhi. Aapne bol diya, wohi mere liye bohot badi baat hai (My husband never says these things to me. You have, and that’s a big thing for me).”

Namrata too was seen complimenting the superstar back. She said, “Sir jo kal coat aapne pehna tha naa, who rang aap pe itna khil raha tha (Sir, the coat that you were wearing yesterday, its color was blooming on you)” She even went on to say that Amitabh is looking too young and that she can see no difference in him since the last time she saw him on the show 21 years back. To this, a pleased Amitabh jokingly asks the producer to stop the show as he wants to go for a cup of tea with Namrata. “Producer ji, yeh karyakram bandh karo, mujhe Namrata ji ke saath chai peene jaana hai.”

Namrata, who is a dance teacher by profession, also performs on the set, at Amitabh Bachchan’s request.

The upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar special episode of KBC 13 will be graced by iconic Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty. They will be seen on the hot seat opposite the host of the show, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. The actors will be playing for noble causes they believe in and support.

