KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan compliments wife Jaya Bachchan, she says ‘Jhooth bolte huye bilkul acche nahi lagte’

Kaun Banega Crorepati has been a popular and loved television show for decades. Soon, the Amitabh Bachchan fronted quiz game show will mark its 1000th episode on 3rd December. To celebrate the special day, Big B will be seen sharing the stage with his family for the first time as his daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda take the hot seat. Moreover, Big B’s wife, Jaya Bachchan will also be joining them as a guest through video conferencing.

Sony Entertainment Television has been sharing a lot of promos for the upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of KBC 13 as the show will mark its 1000th episode. A new promo shared by Sony on its official Instagram handle gives a glimpse of Jaya Bachchan, who will be joining as a special guest. The promo starts with Jaya complaining that Amitabh Bachchan never answers his calls. In his defense, Big B says that he can’t help it if the internet connection is bad. His daughter soon comes to Jaya’s aid and says that he sure does post pictures and tweet on social media.

After this, Big B’s granddaughter, Navya quips in and asks, “Jab hum parlour se aate hain, aur Nani ko aap bolte hain ki kitni acchi lag rahi hain aap, jhooth bol rahe hain humein, ki actually hum acche lagte hain? (When we come back from the parlour, and you tell Nani that ‘how wonderful you look’, are you lying, or do we actually look good?” Amitabh looks at the camera and says, “Jaya, kitni acchi lag rahi hain aap (Jaya, you look so wonderful).” Hearing this, Jaya Bachchan quickly replies, “Jhooth bolte huye bilkul acche nahi lagte (You don’t look good lying at all).” Hearing this, Big B goes, “Aare yaar!”, which leaves everybody in splits.

Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and Navya Naveli Nanda will be seen on this Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of KBC 13.

