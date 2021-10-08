KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan confirms his family would ‘sneak out’ amid COVID 19 restrictions

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, host Amitabh Bachchan was joined by contestant Divya Sahay, who is a primary teacher. Hailing from Kolkata, Divya shared umpteen candid moments with host Amitabh. While doing so, the contestant also revealed how she disliked staying at home amid COVID-19 restrictions. Divya added that she would sneak out of her home to kill the boredom. As soon as Amitabh Bachchan heard her story, he quickly chimed in to share similar instances that would happen in the Bachchan residence.

During the show, Amitabh made a shocking revelation by confirming that his family members would also sneak out on him. When Big B would question them, disobeying his advice, the family would still go out to roam. He added that they’d use being fully vaccinated as an excuse to answer him. Amitabh Bachchan said, “My family members who are watching the show must be really happy. It was the same scenario at my house, when I’d stop them to leave the house, they’d quietly sneak out. When they’d return home, I'd tell him about COVID-19 restrictions, however, they’d make an excuse that they are vaccinated.”

