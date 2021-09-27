KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan gives Monday Motivation as he recites Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s poem on the show

Kaun Banega Crorepati has a different aura among the audience. Since its inception, Amitabh Bachchan is there and entertaining nation from his experience. Many times contestants have asked him to deliver his film’s dialogues and also his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s poem. His father was one of the noted poets and is known for his early work Madhushala. Well, today the Sony entertainment has shared a video on its Instagram featuring Amitabh Bachchan. He is seen reciting his father’s poetry.

The video is captioned as ‘तू न थकेगा कभी, तू न थमेगा कभी, तू न मुड़ेगा कभी, कर शपथ! कर शपथ! कर शपथ! अग्निपथ! अग्निपथ! अग्निपथ! Seekhiye kuch saahsi baaton ko #MondayMotivation mein aur dekhte rahiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati.” The video opens with Amitabh Bachchan sitting on the hot seat and then reciting. This is also written by his father. Amitabh Bachchan is the elder son of poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan. The poem was also part of the film Agneepath.

Recently, on the show Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty were seen. They shared a lot of experience with the actor and even became emotional when discussing their families.

Click here to view the video:

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan’s last film was Chehre which also starred Emraan Hashmi. Both were working for the first time. The film was a mystery thriller. Apart from this, the senior actor has MayDay, Goodbye, The Intern, Brahmastra, Jhund, and many more. MayDay release date has been announced.

Also Read: KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan compliments contestant, says he wants to go out for tea with her; Watch VIDEO