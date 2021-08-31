KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan gives Virender Sehwag different situations & asks him to sing; Watch

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, a game-reality show, is making headlines ever since it has started. Recently, the makers have released a promo featuring former Indian cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag gracing the show. And today, they have shared another video where Sehwag is seen having a fun time with host Amitabh Bachchan. The promo is already trending on social media. Fans are also excited to see this pair after so long and have been dropping a lot of messages in the comment section.

The promo began with Amitabh asking Virender about his tendency to sing on the field. Then he sang ‘Chala Jaata Hoon’ and made a gesture of hitting the ball with a bat. The actor then asked him to sing a song if a catch was missed while fielding. On this Virender teased Sourav saying that if Greg is the coach, then one song fit the situation “Apni toh jaise taise kat jayegi. Aapka kya hoga janaab-e-ali”. On this both Amitabh and Sourav left in splits.

The video further shows Amitabh asking Virender if his team won against Pakistan or Australia. He replied saying there is a famous dialogue from the Shahenshah movie. Then Amitabh recited it, “Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hai and cricketer”. Laughed and said, “Hum toh baap hai hi unke”.

Click here to view the promo:

Himani Bundela has become the first crorepati this season. She is a primary school teacher from Agra and teaches mental maths to students in a Central Government School. In 2011, she lost her eye-sight in an accident. She won the Fastest Fingers First Triple Test to occupy the hot seat. She crossed the Rs 10,000 mark without using any of her lifelines.

