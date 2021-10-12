KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan & Hema Malini recreate iconic dialogues from ‘Sholay’; Video

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is gearing up to become one of the most successful seasons of the show. On Friday’s special episode, several celebrities in pairs have arrived on the episode including Deepika Padukone - Farah Khan, Pankaj Tripathi - Pratik Gandhi, Suniel Shetty - Jackie Shroff amongst others. In the latest episode of the show, superstar Hema Malini and director Ramesh Sippy visited the show and marked it as the ‘Sholay’ reunion. Ramesh Sippy directed Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, and Sanjeev Kumar amongst others.

Makers have revealed several entertaining promos for the episode. In the latest promo, Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini recreated iconic villainous dialogues from the films that were initially recited by the late Amjad Khan. In the promo shared by Sony on Instagram, Amitabh and Hema also enact scenes from Sholay. Hema recreated Dharmendra‘s popular dialogue, “Basanti, in kutton ke samne mat nachna (Basanti, don't dance in front of these dogs)," leaving everyone in splits. In another clip, Amitabh delivered the famous ‘Agrezo ke zamaane ke jailer hai (I've been a jailer since the British era)' lines, originally said by Asrani in the movie.

Take a look:

Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra led first released at the box office on 15 August 1975. The film was initially declared as a flop but after a few days’ run, it ended up winning audiences’ hearts worldwide and became one of the top-grossing films of Indian cinema. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Sholay became the first film in Hindi cinema to celebrate silver jubilee in theaters.

