KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan reveals once Farah Khan scolded him on the film sets

Bollywood actress and choreographer Farah Khan will be seen gracing the game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The makers are releasing promo videos and increasing the excitement level among the fans. Already the show is trending and now the channel has released another promo video. In the latest one, Big B can be seen recalling how Farah scolded him on a film set once. Though she denied but he narrated the whole incident which left the audience and actress in splits.

The video opens with Amitabh Bachchan asking Deepika if ever Farah has scolded her during a shoot. To which, she replied, "Ask me when she has not scolded me on a film set". Then Farah said no sir I have not. But Big B said to her no I have heard that you scold on set a lot. He then told Deepika that there was a song of him and Abhishek. And I tried a lot to get the scene correct but it was not happening. Then Farah told him, "Who do you think you are?" when he couldn't get a dance step right.

Farah responded saying, "No sir that was for Abhishek “. But Big B said no Abhishek had got it right in the very first attempt itself. However, later she asked him if Big B can now pull off that hat step or not.

The video is captioned as “AB sir ne bataya woh anokha kissa jab Farah ma'am ne lagayi thi unhe daant. Iss poore kisse ko jaanne ke liye dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati Shaandaar Shukravaar, kal raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.”

