KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan says ‘Save me’ after a contestant starts discussing marital problems; Watch

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan who also hosts the game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 surely enjoys talking with contestants. He often encounters funny questions, but this time, the actor turned a 'marriage counsellor' for a KBC 13 contestant named Dhawal, whose wife complained that he did not give her enough time. The promo video has been released on the social handle and it is grabbing huge attention from the viewers. As the couple continued sharing their grievances against each other, Amitabh wished for someone to come and rescue him.

The video opens with Dhawal sharing how he proposed to his wife and how he even celebrates each day of Valentine's week. After which, Big B asked his wife that even now he is very romantic. To which she replied, “No. He does not give time to me. Some days he returns home late.” Before Amitabh Bachchan could say anything, Dhawal said, “Sir, aap bhi bol do ki aap Jaya maam ko time nai dete (Sir you also say that you are not able to give time to Jaya maam)”. The actor was silently looking at both of them.

He joked that he was now officially a ‘marriage counsellor’ as the couple continued to tell their problems against each other. He was shocked when Dhawal’s wife wanted to talk about yet another complaint. At one point, he said, “Aye bhai, koi bachayega humko (Can someone please rescue me)?”

To note, KBC 13 recently got its second crorepati in Sahil Ahirwar from Madhya Pradesh. Visually impaired teacher Himani Bundela, from Agra, was the first one to win ₹1 crore on the show this season.

