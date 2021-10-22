KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan, Shaan & Sonu Nigam’s ‘antaakshari moment’ is priceless; Watch

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the oldest game shows on Indian television hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan. This year KBC has successfully made its way up to 13 seasons. Over the years, the TV show has received good word of mouth and viewership in the country which makes viewers glued to their TV screens as Big B takes the hot seat. Now, the upcoming episode of the show is all set to welcome well-known singers Shaan and Sonu Nigam.

Along with playing the general-knowledge game, the singer will also play a round of antaakshari with Big B. The latest promo shared by the makers gives us a sneak peek at how the veteran star once again entices the audience with his melodic rendition of ‘Mere Angne Mein’. Along with him, Sonu Nigam and Shaan will also be seen delivering beautiful performances as they play the game. While sharing the promo video, the makers said, “AB sir ke saath #KBC13 mein shuru hua Shaan aur Sonu ka antaakshari moment. Aap bhi enjoy kijiye iss interesting moment ko aur dekhna mat bhooliyega.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati is considered a great platform for citizens all across the country. Speaking of the show’s format the level of difficulty keeps on increasing with the cash prize as one goes on answering the questions correctly. The game show features host Amitabh Bachchan asking contestants a series of questions based on general knowledge and current affairs. With every correct answer, the contestants win a certain cash prize, which enables them to lead to the jackpot question. The contestants can quit the game mid-way if they are unsure of their answers.

