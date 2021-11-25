KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan smiles with Shweta Bachchan & Navya Nayeli Nanda, says ‘betiyaaan sabse pyaari’

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the oldest game shows on Indian television hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The interesting concept of the game show always makes viewers glued to their TV screens as the veteran star takes the hot seat. Every week, Kaun Banega Crorepati welcomes celebrity guests and this week the Shandaar Shaniwar episode will be graced by none other than Big B’s daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

On early Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan also took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes photo alongside his dearest family members. While Big B looks dashing in a suit, on the other hand, Shweta and her daughter can be seen complementing each other in the stunning shade of blue hues. The picture sees the Bachchan trio beaming with joy as they gear up to play the quiz game. However, what touched fans' hearts more was Amitabh Bachchan’s sweetest caption.

Take a look at it here:

T 4106 -

बेटियाँ सब से प्यारी ; उनका ही जहां है pic.twitter.com/v0MhXFrJzG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 24, 2021

Speaking of Navya Naveli Nanda, Big B’s granddaughter have previously cleared that she doesn’t aspire to be an actor. Instead, she is interested in joining her family business. Navya and Big B also share a great bond of camaraderie with each other. The megastar often leaves sweet comments on Navya’s post. Once Big B had articulated, “Looking gorgeous Navya .. you are wonderful in all that you do and are planning to do .. love you.”

Meanwhile, Kaun Banega Crorepati is considered a great platform for citizens all across the country. Speaking of the show’s format the level of difficulty keeps on increasing with the cash prize as one goes on answering the questions correctly. The game show features host Amitabh Bachchan asking contestants a series of questions based on general knowledge and current affairs. With every correct answer, the contestants win a certain cash prize, which enables them to lead to the jackpot question. The contestants can quit the game mid-way if they are unsure of their answers.

