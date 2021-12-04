KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan tells Jaya Bachchan that he won't talk to her; Here's why

Tonight, the 1000th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati aired with Big B's family. Amitabh Bachchan was accompanied by his daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. The trio had a super fun time, giving us bits and pieces of the Bachchan-Nanda household. In one of the promos, Big B informs the crowd that his two visitors have always been intrigued about the show and that they are now here. Shweta jokingly said that he had to call them on the show after 999 episodes. However, later Jaya also joins them and starts pulling Big B’s leg.

In the promo shared by Sony TV’s official Youtube channel, things start getting super funny when Navya reveals that her Nana wears gowns at home and it is nice to see him in suits. To this, Shweta chips in, saying that they make evaluation of his fits and style every time a new episode airs.

Later, they are joined by Jaya Bachchan on a video call. She is also team Nanda, and agrees about Amitabh’s not-so-good fashion sense. She starts talking about the colours that don’t suit him. Big B gets upset and cutely says 'Jao ham baat nahi karenge’. Yet, even to this Jaya has a quirky response. She says, 'Achi baat hai,’ and everyone breaks into laughter.

Kaun Banega Crorepati has been running for more than two decades now. The quiz show which gives ordinary people the chance to dream big is widely loved and is a part of Indian popular culture now.

