KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan welcomes family as Navya Naveli Nanda & Shweta Bachchan take the hot seat

Kaun Banega Crorepati will mark its 1000th episode on Friday. Shweta Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, and Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, will be present on the KBC sets with Big B to honour the special day. The special episode's first promo has been released by Sony Entertainment today. The trio looked super jolly and enthusiastic together and had a super witty banter with each other as well when Shweta and Navya took the hot seat.

Even though the Bachchan clan revealed certain pictures from the shoot day previously, Sony Entertainment Television has now released the episode's first promo. The promo starts with Big B heartily declaring that the show has reached the milestone episode. “Today, KBC completes 1000 episodes. On this special occasion, we thought let's include the family,” he says, introducing Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda,” Amitabh tells the audience. When the mother-daughter duo take their hot seats, Navya is ready to shoot questions at her beloved grandfather. “Whoever comes on the hot seat, you ask them how have they prepared for KBC. So, today, I want to ask you, how did you prepare for us?” she interrogates in Hindi. Amitabh, witty as ever, replies, “Jalebi ki tarah seede sawaal honge aur bhool bhulaiyaa ke tarah aasan” Shweta exclaims, “He waited for 999 episodes to get done.” The promo ends on a confident note as Navya declares, “We're ready.”

Take a look at the promo:

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a unique quiz-format reality show which is extremely popular among Indian audience. Amitabh Bachchan, the host, asks the participants questions on general knowledge and gives them the opportunity to earn money if they answer correctly.

