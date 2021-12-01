KBC 13: Amitoj Singh makes host Amitabh Bachchan’s mouth water as he names his favourite dishes

The kids' special week of the show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is going on. The host Amitabh Bachchan is seen having a gala time as he engages with the little contestants. As per the latest promo, a Punjabi kid Amitoj Singh will reach the hot seat this week and the host will be amused by his love for food and especially parathas.

In the promo of the upcoming episode, Amitabh Bachchan is seen reading the report card of Amitoj Singh, as he talks about his love for stargazing. In the promo, Amitabh Bachchan did a special gesture for him as he asked computerji to make the sets seem like a real space. The lights were dimmed and the theme was of stars and planets. Amitoj was seen naming the planets on the screen. Amitabh Bachchan also revealed to him that he loves sweets.

Amitoj shared that he loves tasty food and he cannot go on diet. He said, “We are Punjabis, we can eat diet food for max two days, but we cant start our day without paratha.” Amitabh asks him that who gives him ‘ghaans phoos’, to which Amitoj shares that his mother does. He later describes his favourite dishes like Gulab Jamun, halwa, etc. To this, the host adds, “Jalebi, buttery lachcha paratha” and everyone is left in splits.

The weekend episode of the show will be graced by Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli. It will also mark the 1000th episode of the show, which will make the host emotional.



