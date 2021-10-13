KBC 13: Businessman Hussain Vohra couldn’t answer THIS Rs 1 crore question; Can you?

In Tuesday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, host Amitabh Bachchan was joined by roll-over contestant Hussain Vohra, who is a businessman by profession. Hailing from Maharashtra. Vohra ventured into a wholesale business wherein he deals with sanitaryware products and hardware. The businessman is an avid reader who loves to keep himself informed about current affairs and real-time issues. Nicknamed as ‘Google Boy’ by his family, Hussain Vohra was seen attempting the Rs 1 crore question.

In a previous promo shared by the channel, we saw Amitabh Bachchan presenting the 14th question to Hussain. Answering it correctly, gained him the cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. In the clip, viewers saw Vohra narrating that he wishes to buy a house with the money. Amitabh Bachchan lauded the contestant’s spirit. While the promo ended in suspense with the contestant being presented the Rs 1 crore question. Now, the episode saw him attempting it. Unfortunately, the question left him stumped and since Vohra wasn’t sure of the answer, he decided to quit the show by taking home the cash prize of Rs 1 crore. Wondering what the question was? Check it out below:

Among the peaks known as the eight-thousanders, which is the shortest in height but was the last peak to be successfully ascended?

The four options: Nanga Parbat, Annapurna, Gasherbrum I, Shishapangma

The correct answer: Shishapangma

Apart from Vohra, former contestants Himani Bundela and Pranshu Tripathi were others who attempted the Rs 1 crore question. However, unlike Tripathi and Vohra, Himani Bundela answered the question correctly to win the whooping cash prize of Rs 1 crore. Bundela is a teacher by profession and she is the only contestant in this season who has won the amount as of yet.

