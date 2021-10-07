KBC 13: Can you answer this question about Lok Sabha speaker that made Rashmi Kadam quit?

Wednesday episode of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 starter with a roll-over contestant Chirag Mandot who won Rs 6.4 lakh on the show. After Chirag, Rashmi Kadam took the hot seat and took home Rs 12.5 lakh on the show.

Rashmi, who is an assistant professor of psychology wants to spread awareness regarding sports psychology in India. The 28-year-old has also been a national-level player in the Maharashtra Volleyball team and has played 15 national matches in 25 states. The contestant played smoothly and soon reached Rs 20,000 question. She used her first lifeline for it and soon after answering two more questions, she opted for her second lifeline ‘The Audience Poll’. The professor won Rs 6.4 lakh. She went on to answer her 12th question and since she wasn’t too sure of it, Rashmi used her two remaining lifelines ‘Flip The Question’ and ‘Ask The Expert’ and won Rs 12.5 lakh. However, she decided to quit the show, as she couldn’t answer the question worth Rs 25 lakh. Wondering what was the question that made Rashmi quit?

Who is the longest-serving Speaker of Lok Sabha?

The four options were: MA Ayyangar, Meira Kumar, Sardar Hukam Singh and Balram Jakhar

The correct answer was Balram Jakhar.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to watch Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, who is all set to grace Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 (KBC) this weekend. Riteish and Genelia will be seen joining host Amitabh Bachchan for a special episode. Several promo videos of them playing are already out.