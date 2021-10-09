KBC 13: Can you answer this question that made Genelia D’Souza & Riteish Deshmukh win Rs 25 lakh?

Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC 13 is having a great run on the television screens as viewers and entertainers continue to be entertained each week. The weekend episodes are extra fun as different celebrities grace the show while they play to win money for a cause they believe in. This Shaandaar Shukravaar episode, one of Bollywood’s sweetest couple, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza. The power couple was seen amping up the show with their chemistry, anecdotes, and interactions with Big B. Genelia and Riteish won a whooping amount of Rs. 25 lakhs on the show.

Sweethearts Genelia and Riteish pretty much sailed through the questions. They used the Audience Poll lifeline for the 12.5 lakh question. The Rs. 25 lakh question had them confused and they ended up using two lifelines – 50:50 and Ask The Expert. They finally gave the right answer and won 25 lakhs.

The question was: “The most-followed Instagram account belongs to whom? The four options were: NASA, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande, Instagram. The correct answer was: Instagram.

In the show, it he was seen that, Genelia recalled her first advertisement with Amitabh Bachchan and recalled that the latter had requested her close up instead of his own. Riteish added to this and said that had it not been for this close up, Genelia would not have done the film which featured Riteish as well, and they would not have gotten married. The Ek Villain actor credited Amitabh Bachchan for his marriage with Genelia. The couple was also seen having some romantic moments on the show, as Riteish sang a song, and even recited romantic dialogues for Genelia.

