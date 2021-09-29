KBC 13: Can you answer THIS Rs 12.5 lakh question about MIG-27 aircraft that teacher Sarabjit Singh couldn’t?

On September 28, Amitabh Bachchan had roll-over contestant Sarabjit Singh, a school teacher, from Jammu and Kashmir. The contestant took home Rs 6,40,000 after he failed to answer the Rs 12.5 lakh question. The contestant, who lives near LoC, spoke about the struggles of staying away from his parents. He also revealed the challenges of teaching students during the crisis at the border.

After smoothly clearing questions one after the other, Sarabjit answered the 11th question worth Rs 6,40,000 on KBC 13. The question that made him win the big amount was.

Complete the title of Jnanpith Award-winning author Amrita Pritam's collection of poetry: Kaagaz te ___"?

The options given to him were: Kalam, Syahi, Patthar and Canvas. With the help of the lifeline Ask the Expert, Sarabjit selected Canvas and won a huge amount. The teacher on the show informed that his mother is unwell and she needs dialysis. He also said that he will buy a dialysis machine in his mother's name with the amount he wins on KBC 13.

Moving on, the school teacher decided to quit the game at 12th question worth Rs 12,50,000. Wondering what the question was? The question that he failed to answer was:

What was the nickname given to the MIG-27 aircraft by Indian Air Force pilots due to the jet's heroics during the Kargil War?

The options were Shera, Bahadur, Nirbhik and Janbaaz. The correct answer was Bahadur.