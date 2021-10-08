KBC 13: Can you crack THIS 12.5 lakh question that contestant Divya Sahay failed to answer?

Like every day, tonight’s episode of Amitabh Bachchan’s popular television show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 was packed with a lot of fun, entertainment, and of course, knowledge. The latest episode of October 7 began with roll-over contestant Divya Sahay from yesterday’s epsiode. Divya works as a primary school teacher in the city of Kolkata, West Bengal. She came on the show with her husband and daughter. Divya took home the prize money of Rs. 6.4 lakh rupees, as she couldn’t answer the 12.5 lakh question.

The question that made Divya bag the whooping amount was on decoy systems. The 11th question posed to her by Big B for Rs. 6.4 lakhs was, “Designed and developed indigenously by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), which of these is an anti-torpedo decoy system? The options for the 11th question were Kalnemi, Maareech, Kabandha and Meghnad. The correct answer was Maareech. Divya cracked it and won Rs 6,40,000.

The next question was for Rs. 12.5 lakh rupees, however Divya failed to answer it. The question that Divya failed to answer was:

“Confessions of a Swadeshi Reformer: My Years as Finance Minister' is an account of which finance minister of India?”

The options given were: The options were Yashwant Sinha, Jaswant Singh, P Chidambaram and Manmohan Singh. The correct answer was Yashwant Sinha.

Divya started the episode with an autograph from Amitabh Bachchan, saying it’s a lucky charm for her. During the episode, Big B asks Divya if she gets time to watch movies. She replies, “Filmein hi dekhti hun main. Par ek baat hai mujhe aapki bahurani se bohot jalan hoti hai (I am very jealous of your daughter-in-law).” Then Amitabh Bachchan asks her why is she jealous, the contestant explains, “100 saal mein koi ladki itni khoobsurat paida hoti hai (It’s only once in 100 years that a girl so beautiful is born).” Then he starts laughing and also thanked her.

