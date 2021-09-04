KBC 13: Can you guess the answer to THIS question that made Virendra Sehwag & Sourav Ganguly won Rs 25 lakh?

The Shaandaar Shukrawaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 was graced by popular personalities Virendra Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly. The former Indian cricketers had a great time with the host of the show Amitabh Bachchan and also won Rs 25 lakh at the end of the Friday episode.

The duo shared some interesting anecdotes from the days when they were playing for Team India. On the show, Sourav and Virendra also revealed their favourite street food and also pulled each other’s legs. Coming back to the game, the former cricketers smoothly answered several questions and but opted for two lifeline, Flip the question and ask the expert, on their Rs 12.5 lakh question. With the help of the expert, they managed to answer the question correctly. On the Rs 25 lakh question, while Ganguly was not sure about the answer the duo went ahead with Sehwag’s instinct and won the big amount. Wondering what the question was?

Azad Hind Radio was a radio service first started under the leadership of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in 1942 in which country?

Big B provided them with four options including- Japan, Germany, Singapore and Burma

Over the years, Kaun Banega Crorepati has garnered a good viewership in the country. The show features host Amitabh Bachchan asking contestants a series of questions based on general knowledge and current affairs. Next week, and Farah Khan will be seen on the hot seat. KBC 13 went on air on August 23 with its first contestant - Gyaan Raj from Ranchi, Jharkhand. The season also saw its first crorepati, Himani Bundela.