KBC 13: Can you guess the answer to Rs 25 lakh question that stumped Bhagyashree Tayde on the show?

A 26-year-old homemaker from Jalgaon, Maharashtra graced the hot seat on Monday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 with Amitabh Bachchan. Bhagyashree Tayde won the fastest fingers first triple test and took the hot seat. The talented contestant won Rs 12.5 lakh on the show.

On the show, Bhagyashree revealed that she wishes to make an identity for herself and convince her father to accept her inter-cast marriage. Bhagyashree's husband, Sanghapal, who is a police constable was also present during the episode. To her surprise, Big B got Bhagyashree to speak to her father and reconcile with him. The Jalgaon resident turned emotional during that moment.

Coming back to the game, she used her first lifeline, the Audience Poll, for the fifth question and won Rs 10,000. Answering one by one, she reached Rs 1.6 lakh. For the tenth question worth Rs 3.2 lakh, Bhagyashree used two lifelines. After winning Rs 6.4 lakh, Bhagyashree used her last lifeline for the next question. She won Rs 12.5 lakh with the help of Ask The Expert. However, Bhagyashree decided to quit the game show as she was not sure about the next question. Wondering what question made her quit the game?

Muhammad Shah Aga Khan III built the Aga Khan Palace in 1892 in Pune to offer employment to poor people who had been drastically affected by what?

Big B presented the contestant with the four options including Epidemic, Famine, Foreign invasion and Earthquake.

The correct answer was: Famine.