KBC 13: Can you guess the answer to THIS Rs 40,000 question that Shraddha Khare failed to answer?

Today’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 began with the contestant Desh Bandhu Pandey, a 39-year-old who works with the Indian Railways at Kota, Rajasthan. Desh Bandhu won Rs 3,20,000 on the show. He was followed by Gwalior's Shraddha Khare on the hot seat, who took home Rs 10,000 as she failed to answer her seventh question.

Hailing from Gwalior, Shraddha Khare won the Fastest Finger First Triple Rest round and occupied the hot seat. The 43-year-old entrepreneur used her first lifeline, Audience Poll, for the third question, which was related to comedian Sunil Grover and won Rs 3,000. Moving on, Shraddha used another lifeline, Flip The Question, and fortunately won Rs 5,000. One by one she crossed the mark of Rs 10,000. However, Shraddha failed to answer the seventh question for Rs 40,000. For the Rs 40,000 question, the contestant was shown a video of Shri Shri Ravishankar and was asked to name his organization.

Amitabh Bachchan asked the contestant, “Which of these organisations was founded by this spiritual leader in 1981?” and gave her options including Isha Foundation, Iskon, Art of Living. Can you guess the correct answer? However, Shraddha failed to given the correct answer as she asked Big B to lock Isha Foundation. She slipped down to Rs 10,000, but the superstar asked her not to be disappointed as she was setting an example for the other women. KBC 13 went on air on August 23 with its first contestant - Gyaan Raj from Ranchi, Jharkhand.