KBC 13: Contestant Amit Chopra failed to answer Rs 1.6 lakh question; Can you guess?

Another interesting episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati aired on December 8th. The episode started with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the roll-over contestant Amit Chopra. Amit, who is a senior assistant in a bank, managed to win Rs 80,000 on KBC 13 after he failed to answer the Rs 1.6 lakh question. Amit was accompanied by his wife on the show.

Amit smoothly answered the first seven questions and reached the eighth level where he gave the correct option and won Rs 80,000 on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Amit was asked - “Who is this rapper, sharing a tale about his first public appearance?” The options for the 8th question were Raftaar, Badshah, Honey Singh and Bohemia. However, Amit used his lifeline Flip The Question. The new question that was offered to him read as, “Which of these animals would typically have the most number of legs?” The options were Walrus, Crab, Lizard, and Octopus. Amit used his last lifeline Ask The Expert and answered the question correctly.

However, it was the ninth question worth Rs 1.6 lakh which he couldn’t answer and decided to quit the game. Here is the question.

Which of these people introduced the first Kodak camera in 1888, which made amateur photography popular?

The four options given to Amit were George Eastman, William England, Peter Elfelt, Richard Ellis. The correct answer was George Eastman.

For the upcoming weekend episode, the makers have invited the cast of one of the longest-running sitcoms, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The promos of the episode have left the fans excited.