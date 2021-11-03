KBC 13: Contestant Amitbhai failed to answer THIS Rs 50 lakh question; Can you take a guess?

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, host Amitabh Bachchan was joined by roll-over contestant Amitbhai Deepakbhai Jadav. A businessman by profession, Amitbhai hails from the Sihor town in Gujarat. With an aim to pay off his business debt, Amitbhai continued to play the game with great conviction and ended up taking up the cash prize of Rs 25 lakh home. Apart from business loan, Amitbhai also expressed that he needed to win money in order to buy a gold mangalsutra for his wife.

Amitbhai left the game in the middle as she couldn't answer the question of Rs 50 lakh. For the unversed, he had already used up all his four lifelines till he reached the Rs. 12.5 lakh question. Since he wasn’t sure of the answer, he did not want to risk losing the amount that he has won and decided to call it quits for the general knowledge-based game. Wondering what was the KBC question that left him stumped? Check it out below:

According to the Guinness World Records, which country has the most number of official languages?

The four options were: Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Madagascar and Eritrea

The correct answer was: Zimbabwe

After Amitbhai’s exit, the next contestant who joined host Amitabh Bachchan hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan. Rishabh Bansal, a 29-year-old clerk has kick-started the game on a good note. Currently, he has won Rs 1.6 lakh and will continue to play the general knowledge quiz game as a roll-over contestant in the next episode.

ALSO READ| KBC 13: Delhi entrepreneur Aditya Bose failed to answer THIS Rs 1.5 lakh question; Can you guess?