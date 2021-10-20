KBC 13: Contestant asks Amitabh Bachchan why he trapped Taapsee Pannu in Badla; Watch Big B's reaction

Game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is also known for its funny moments which happen between contestants and Amitabh Bachchan. The contestants, who are always super excited about meeting with the megastar, often land up asking some unique questions. There have been numerous such encounters that have left him baffled and sometimes in splits also. Well, this time also happened something similar and Big B was speechless. The makers have shared a promo in which a contestant is questioning his films Badla and Pink.

The video opens with Amitabh Bachchan introducing contestant Sahil, who is from Madhya Pradesh, and he also asks him who is his favourite actors and actress? On this Sahil says he likes Salman Khan and loves Taapsee Pannu. But the interesting moment starts when he asks Big B to share what does the actress eats for being so fit and healthy. Well, he did not stop here. He further asks that ‘In Pink you defended Taapsee but in Badla you trapped her? Why you do this?’

Big B was in shock and does not know what to answer. He was looking all around in confusion. Audience was seen laughing at these questions.

The video is captioned as ‘#KBC13 mein hotseat par aakar Sahil ki hasi-mazaak aur gyaan se bhari journey le aayi hai unhe antim sawaal tak, kya woh kar payenge par sawaal ₹7 crore ka? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.”

