KBC 13: Contestant Geeta Singh Gaur was stumped by THIS Rs 7 crore question; Can you crack it?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has been going on in full swing ever since it started airing on the small screens. Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show has not only been extremely high on knowledge, information, and trivia, but it has upped the level of entertainment as well. This week saw a highlight moment in Big B’s show when it got its third crorepati of the season, after Geeta Singh Gaur won Rs. 1 crore on the show. However, she could not answer the last question for the ultimate prize money of Rs. 7 crores and had to quit the show. Can you answer it? Find out.

Homemaker Geeta Singh Crore became a crorepati after she answered the question for Rs. 1 crore correctly. The question that led Geeta to earn the tag of a crorepati was – “PK Garg and Homi D Motiwala are athletes from which sport, where they have also won a Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award?” The options given were – Golf, Polo, Yachting, Ice Hockey. The right answer here was Yachting. Post this, host Big B asked Geeta with the last and final question for the prize money of Rs. 7 crores.

The question for Rs. 7 crores which stumped Geeta was, “Which of these is not one of the names of three of Akbar’s grandsons when they were briefly converted to Christianity after being handed over to Jesuit priests? The options were – Don Felipe, Don Henrique, Don Carlos, Don Francisco.” The correct answer was Don Francisco. However, Geeta quit the show as she was not sure of her answer. After quitting, she guessed Don Henrique as the answer, which was incorrect.

Before Geeta Singh Gaur, Himani Bundela and Sahil Ahirwar won Rs. 1 crore on this season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

