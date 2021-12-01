KBC 13: Contestant Govind Pratap Singh couldn’t answer THIS Rs 3.2 lakh question; Check it out

November 30th episode began with Amitabh Bachchan resuming the quiz with roll-over contestant Govind Pratap Singh. Govind could only win Rs 10,000 as he failed to answer the Rs 3.2 lakh question correctly. During the KBC episode, Big B surprised Govind by calling Geeta Kapoor Singh on the sets and fulfilled Govind’s wish.

The 15-year-old was excited to see the choreographer. Govind hugged her tight as she arrived at the show. Talking about the game, Govind Pratap went on giving the right options to the questions one by one however failed to answer the 10th question that could have made him win Rs 3,20,000 lakh on KBC 13. Wondering what the question was? Which of these countries’ names means "the land of the Lion"? The options that were offered for this question included: Singapore, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka. Govind gave the wrong answer to the question and lost the whooping amount. Since he failed to answer the 10th question, he went down to Rs 10,000. The correct answer was Sri Lanka.

Soon Kaun Banega Crorepati will mark its 1000th episode on 3rd December. On the big day, Amitabh Bachchan will welcome his daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda who will take the hot seat. Not only this, but Jaya Bachchan will also be joining them as a guest through video conferencing. Though the Shaandaar Shukravaar episode has not been aired yet, several promos have been released by the channel leaving fans excited.

