KBC 13: Contestant Hema Sahu failed to crack THIS Rs 12.5 lakh question on Amitabh Bachchan’s show; Can you?

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has been a spectacular hit among viewers ever since the new season started airing on television screens. Apart from all the knowledge and trivia, KBC 13 has been high on the entertainment quotient as well. Tuesday’s episode began with a Fastest Finger First – Triple Round, following which, contestant Hema Sahu took the hot seat. Hema hails from Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, and was able to win Rs. 3.2 lakhs on the show.

Hema Sahu is currently preparing for UPSC exams and aims to become a police officer. She was accompanied on the show by her sister, Chandramukhi Sahu. Hema revealed that she would like to sponsor a child’s education with her prize money. She answered the 10th question correctly to win Rs. 3.2 lakhs. The video question was, This film is based on an operation that evacuated Indians from which country? The options were Kuwait, Iraq, Uganda and Afghanistan. The correct answer was Kuwait and Hema answered it correctly.

After this, she even cracked the answer for the 6.4 lakhs question, however gave a wrong answer to the 12th question for 12.5 lakhs which brought her down to Rs. 3.2 lakhs. The question that stumped her was, “Who was the first Indian woman cricketer to be awarded an honorary life membership of the Marylebone Cricket Club? The options were Diana Eduji, Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and Anjum Chopra. The correct answer was Anjum Chopra.

On the upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of KBC 13, Hum Do Hamaare Do actors Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon will be seen taking the hot seat on the quiz show.

