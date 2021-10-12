KBC 13: Contestant Hussain Vohra to attempt the Rs 1 Crore question on Amitabh Bachchan’s show tonight

On tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, contestant Hussain Vohra will be seen attempting the Rs. 1 crore question. Previously on this season, Savita Bhati, Himani Bundela, and Pranshu Tripathi have managed to reach the Rs. 1 crore mark. Himani Bundela progressed further to reach the ultimate Rs 7 crore question as well.

Sony Television recently shared a promo of tonight’s episode on its official social media handle. In the promo, we can see host Amitabh Bachchan presenting the 14th question for Rs. 50 lakhs to Hussain, and advises him to play carefully, after which the latter goes on to win the whooping amount of 50 lakh rupees. Hussain reveals that he wants to buy a house with the prize money he wins. Amitabh lauds Hussain for his game, and then presents the 15th question that has the prize money of Rs. 1 crore. The promo ends on a note of nervous excitement and suspense.

Sony TV shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Aaj raat dekhiye, ki kaise humare contestant Husain apni mehnat se 50 lakh rupaiye jeet lete hai! Par kya ab woh ₹1 crore ke sawaal ka sahi jawaab de paayenge? Janne ke liye dekhiye #KBC13 aaj raat 9 baje, sirf sony par. #SawaalJoBhiHoJawaabAapHiHo #KaunBanegaCrorepati @amitabhbachchan”.

