KBC 13: Contestant Jayshreeba Gohil failed to answer THIS Rs 50 lakh question; Can you guess?

Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati has been going on in full swing ever since it started airing. The quiz show has been a spectacular hit among the viewers. Thursday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 began with the roll-over contestant Vaishali who won Rs 3.2 lakh in today's episode. Vaishali smoothly crossed Rs 3.2 lakh. She used her last lifeline, Ask The Expert, for Rs 6.4 lakh question. However, she gave an incorrect answer for the 12th question and came down to Rs 3.2 lakh.

After Vaishali, Jayshreeba Gohil from Gujarat took the hot seat. The 35-year-old contestant bagged Rs 25 lakh. Jayshreeba, who is a government clerk in Gujarat used her first lifeline, the Audience Poll, for Rs 5,000 question. The 35-year-old contestant, who hails from Bhuj, works at the sub-registrar office of the revenue department under the Government of Gujarat.

Jayshreeba easily crossed Rs 3.2 lakh mark and used her second lifeline, Flip The Question, for Rs 12.5 lakh question. Moving on, she used her third lifeline, Ask The Expert, and won Rs 25 lakh. She was not sure about the answer to Rs 50 lakh question and opted to quit the show with one lifeline in hand. Wondering what was the question that Jayshreeba failed to answer?

Which is India's largest butterfly? The four options that were provided to Jayshreeba were Southern Birdwing, Golden Birdwing, Common Windmill, and Great Windmill. The correct answer was: Golden Birdwing.