KBC 13: Contestant Kalpana Datta failed to answer THIS Rs 25 lakh question; Can you?

Game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati has always been one of the most-watched shows on the television screen. It has been winning hearts ever since the new season aired. The Thursday episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 began with the roll-over contestant Kalpana Datta. The 51-year-old homemaker, who hails from Thane in Maharashtra, had won Rs 2,000 in the previous episode. The fitness enthusiast continued her game today and easily crossed Rs 10,000 and went on to win Rs 1.6 lakh with all the lifelines intact.

Kalpana used her first lifeline, Flip The Question for the tenth question. Further, she also used her second lifeline fifty-fifty for the same question and eventually won Rs 3.2 lakh. Moving on, Big B presented her Rs 12.5 lakh question, and since the homemaker wasn’t too sure of the answer, she opted for her last lifeline, Ask The Expert and with its help, she bagged the big amount.

Later, Kalpana decided to quit the show as she was unable to answer the 13th question and had no lifelines left in her kitty. Wondering what the question was? The Rs 25 lakh question that stumped Kalpana Datta was:

In January 2021, the appointment of Kaja Kallas as prime minister make which country, currently the only one, to have women as both prime minister and president?

The four options were: Eritrea, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

The correct answer was: Estonia

In the previous episode, Ashutosh Shukla won Rs 3.2 lakh on the show. Talking about this weekend episode, it will be all the more fun with Bollywood actor , and filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan gracing the show.