KBC 13: Contestant Manisha Sharma failed to answer THIS 6.4 lakh question on British currency; Can you?

Amitabh Bachchan’s television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has been going on in full swing while entertaining audiences with interesting questions and fun episodes. Tuesday’s episode began with a roll-over contestant, Manisha Sharma from Chhattisgarh. 26-year-old Manisha works in an E-commerce company. She had won Rs. 10,000 in the previous episode after using two lifelines. In this episode, Manisha geared up and reached the 11th question which was for Rs. 6.4 lakh rupees. However, she failed to answer this question on British currency and took home 3.2 lakhs rupees.

The question which Manisha could not answer was, “Which of these pioneers in the development of computer features on a British currency note.” The options given to her were: Charles Babbage, Ada Lovelace, Alice Lee, and Alan Turing. She used her last lifeline, 50-50, but failed to answer the 6.4 lakh question and instead took home the previous amount of Rs. 3.2 lakhs. Manisha had shared that she would like to build a house for her parents with the prize money she won on the show.

ALSO READ: KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan gives Monday Motivation as he recites Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s poem on the show

The next contestant to take the hot-seat on Amitabh Bachchan’s show was Chirag Mandot, who is a teacher in Mumbai. He also runs a coaching institute called Mayank Tutorials, which has six branches across the city. Chirag worked as a data scientist in a US-based company, but returned to India after his brother Mayank’s murder, and decided to carry on his legacy. Chirag won Rs. 6.4 lakhs before the episode ended.

ALSO READ: KBC 13: Dance teacher Namrata Shah couldn’t answer THIS Rs 50 lakh question; Can you take a guess?