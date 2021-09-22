KBC 13: Contestant Oshin Patwa could not answer THIS 12.5 lakhs question; Can you?

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati has been going on in full swing on the small screen. Viewers and audiences are enjoying Bachchan’s quiz show which are full of fun moments, and interesting questions. In the recent episode, it was contestant Oshin Patwa who took the hotseat and tried her luck at answering as many questions as possible and winning a lot of money. Oshin, who is a social media influencer failed to answer the question that could have got her 12.5 lakhs.

Like every contestant, Oshin had 4 lifelines and she had exhausted all of them by the time she answered the 8th question, and won Rs. 80,000. She answered the next three questions too and managed to win Rs 6.4 lakhs. However, her streak was broken when she could not answer the 12th question that could have led her to win 12.5 lakhs. Can you crack it?

The question was, “Who among the following has not been a recipient of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, now renamed after Major Dhyan Chand?”

The four options were: A) Anju Bobby George, B) Pullela Gopichand, C) Geet Sethi and D) Baichung Bhutia

The correct answer is D) Baichung Bhutia.

Oshin is a social media influencer from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. She has a YouTube channel with 8.73 subscribers, where she posts videos on fashion, travel and food. When asked if she earns from putting vlogs on Youtube, she shared that she is still at a small level with not too many followers. In her introductory video, she revealed that Prajakta Koli and Dolly Singh are her favorite youtubers. When asked what she would do with the winning money, Oshin said that she would save some of it in her parents’ future and use the rest for her YouTube channel and buy gadgets like new phone, laptop, camera, and tripod among other things.

