KBC 13: Contestant Pankaj Kumar Singh couldn't answer THIS Rs 25 lakh question; Can you?

In today's entertainment-packed episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, contestant Pankaj Kumar got the opportunity to sit on the hot seat and play the quiz game with host Amitabh Bachchan. Pankaj Kumar Singh, a student from Chhatisgarh’s Korea won Rs 12,50,000 cash prize on the show.

Kumar used his first lifeline for the first question itself and won Rs 5,000. Pankaj used his second lifeline for the next question. He used his lifeline, Flip The Question, and won Rs 10,000. He won Rs 80,000 easily and used his third lifeline, 50:50, for the 9th question and bagged Rs 1.6 lakh. Moving on, the 30-year-old contestant won Rs 3.2 lakh with the help of his last lifeline, Ask The Expert.

During the episode, Pankaj Kumar revealed that he has been suffering from a rare spinal disease called Juvenile Ankylosing Spondylitis. He said that he will have to live with his condition lifelong and will remain on the medicines. His main aim to come to the reality show was to earn respect and win an amount so that he doesn't have to take money from anyone in the future.

With no lifeline in hand, Pankaj went on to win Rs 12.5 lakhs. However, he was not sure about the 13th question for Rs 25 lakh and hence decided to quit the game. Wondering what the question was?

In which present-day district did Shuja-ud-Daula build the Chhota Calcutta fort in the eighteenth century?

The four options were: Amethi, Ayodhya, Murshidabad, and Varanasi

The correct answer was: Ayodhya

During the show, Pankaj told Big B that he had a crush on the actress Genelia D'Souza. As a surprise, Amitabh Bachchan connected him to the actress. Genelia thanked the contestant for his love and wished him all the luck.