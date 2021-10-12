KBC 13: Contestant Pratap Singh Bhati failed to answer THIS 12.5 lakh question, can you?

Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has been going on in full swing as it continues to entertain viewers on the small screen. This week, the show started with a rollover contestant from the previous week’s episode, Pratap Singh Bhati. Pratap Singh, who is a chief train controller from Jodhpur, had won Rs. 5000 in the last episode. In today’s episode, he managed to win Rs. 6, 40, 000. However, he could not answer the 12.5 lakh question. Can you crack it?

Pratap Singh Bhati correctly answered the 11th question which made him win Rs. 6, 40, 000. The question that made him bag the whooping amount was, ‘In August 2020, ISRO decided to name a recently discovered crater on the moon after which scientist?” The options were Santi Swarup Bhatnagar, Homi Jehangir Bhabha, Homi Sethna, and Vikram Sarabhai. The correct answer was Vikram Sarabhai. After this, the 12th question which stumped the contestant was related to cricket. Can you guess the answer to this one?

The 12. 5 lakh question that Pratap Singh Bhati did not answer was, “Which cricketer played only one test in his career, against New Zealand at Welington, and took the wicket of John Wright on that match?” The options were Sunil Valson, Yograj Singh, Randhir Singh, and Suru Nayak. The correct answer was Yograj Singh. However, Pratap Singh decided was unsure of the answer, and so he decided to quit the show. When host Amitabh Bachchan asked him to answer after he had quit, Pratap chose the right option, i.e., Yograj Singh.

Pratap was accompanied by his wife on the show. He brought a gift for Amitabh Bachchan, as the legend ringed in his 79th birthday on the 11th of October, 2021.

