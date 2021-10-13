KBC 13 contestant teaches host Amitabh Bachchan new words; Watch his epic reaction

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is winning over audiences, especially host Amitabh Bachchan is adored by the fans. He is seen interacting with the contestants and sharing some fun moments with them. Every time the makers share new promo videos, it trends as Amitabh Bachchan’s reaction is unmissable. Well, today also the makers shared a promo video in which he is seen learning some new words and also using them while talking to other contestants.

The video starts with Amitabh Bachchan introducing the contestant Sumit Kaushik. He asks him about his favourite dish and he replies Samosa. Big B says you love it very much and the Sumit says he cannot live without Samosa. “There is one man in my area who makes zeher samosa,” he says. Hearing the word zeher (poison), Amitabh Bachchan was shocked and questioned him. The contestant explains to him what does he meant by the word zeher.

The explanation leaves Big B surprised, but he enjoys it. The video is captioned as ‘#KBC13 ke manch par Delhi se aaye Sumit ne kahe kuch aise shabd, jinhe sunkar chaunk gaye AB sir! Dekhiye inn mazedaar palon ko’.

Recently, Hema Malini and director Ramesh Sippy visited the show and marked it as the ‘Sholay’ reunion. Sholay starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Sanjeev Kumar amongst others. Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini recreated iconic dialogues from the films.

