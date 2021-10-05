KBC 13 contestant tells Amitabh Bachchan she is jealous of his ‘bahurani’ Aishwariya Rai; See how he reacts

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 host Amitabh Bachchan always makes sure to entertain his contestants and audience. He makes them feel comfortable by cracking jokes. There have been several such encounters that have left him in splits and sometimes amazed. He keeps them engaged in fun banter. However, recently he indulged in a cute conversation with a contestant. The contestant mentioned that she is jealous of his daughter-in-law Aishwariya Rai. This left him surprised and he asked her why.

In the latest promo video, Big B asks contestant Divya Sahay if she gets time to watch movies. She replies, “Filmein hi dekhti hun main. Par ek baat hai mujhe aapki bahurani se bohot jalan hoti hai (I am very jealous of your daughter-in-law).” Then Amitabh Bachchan asks her why is she jealous, the contestant explains, “100 saal mein koi ladki itni khoobsurat paida hoti hai (It’s only once in 100 years that a girl so beautiful is born).” Then he starts laughing and also thanked her.

Then again Divya claimed that she is much prettier than any other Bollywood actress but she doesn’t know why isn’t she is offered any films. The megastar tells her, “kya pata deviji aisa kuch ho jaaye aaj ke baad toh.”

