KBC 13: Creator Siddhartha Basu on Shah Rukh Khan hosting third season: Amitabh will always be the ABC of KBC

It has been 21 years since the first episode of the popular television show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ aired on our television screens, and tonight marks its 13th season. The show became a hit among audiences overnight, and so many years later, the excitement still remains. Although Amitabh Bachchan has become synonymous with KBC, the third season of the show had step in as the host when Big B was in a medical emergency. King Khan brought his own style and touch to the show, however, the TRP went down considerably. Earlier, the creator of KBC, Siddhartha Basu, had shared his thoughts on the same.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Basu, who is now associated with the show as a consultant, shared that Shah Rukh Khan’s comparison with Senior Bachchan did not work. He went on to say that Shah Rukh is one of the most natural television hosts and that Bachchan will always be the ABC of KBC. Basu stated, “What didn’t work with SRK was the comparison with AB. I think Shah Rukh did KBC in his own way with charm and wit, and as far as I know, it garnered good ratings. We have done three shows with SRK, and I believe he is one of the most natural TV hosts who can think on his feet. But let’s face it, Amitabh will always be the ABC of KBC, and on this show, those are very big shoes to fill.”

Starting tonight, the show will air Monday to Friday at 9 pm, on Sony Television.