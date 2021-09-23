KBC 13: Dance teacher Namrata Shah couldn’t answer THIS Rs 50 lakh question; Can you take a guess?

In today’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, host Amitabh Bachchan was joined by contestant Namrata Shah who is a dance teacher by profession. Hailing from Nadiad, Namrata teaches the prominent Indian dance form, Kathak. Running an academy that contains over 200 students, Namrata has also performed in well-known local events. The roll-over contestant impressed Big B by her performance. For the unversed, Shah did not opt for a lifeline until the 9th question.

She used 50:50 to win the cash prize of 1.6 lakh and continued the game headstrong up until reaching the Rs 3.2 lakh mark. Namrata was once again stuck on the 11th question and hence opted for another lifeline Flip The Question and registered the win of Rs 6.4 lakh in her kitty. Following the winning streak, the dance teacher again used the Audience Poll lifeline to answer Rs 12.5 lakh question. In the end, she answered the 14th question with the help of an Expert to collect the prize money of Rs 25 lakh. Moving on, as she was unsure about the 15th question, Namrata Shah called it quits for the game and failed to answer the Rs 50 lakh question. Wondering what the question was? Check it out below:

Which country's flag is considered the oldest continuously used national flag in the world?

The four options were: Greece, Finland, Denmark and Iceland

The correct answer was: Denmark

Post Namrata’s exit, contestant Pranshu Tripathi took the hot seat. After merely answering two questions, the show came to an end. The upcoming episode will see how much the teacher from a local government can earn with his intellect.

