KBC 13: Deepika Padukone complains about Ranveer Singh; Host Amitabh Bachchan rings latter up immediately

The 13th season of the iconic television show Kaun Banega Crorepati has been going on in full swing. While contestants are attempting their best to bag the prize money, celebrity appearances have also been adding fun and excitement to the show. In the upcoming Friday episode, the KBC set will be graced by Bollywood diva , and filmmaker and choreographer, Farah Khan. In a recent promo shared by Sony TV, it is seen that host Amitabh Bachchan rings up after Deepika Padukone has a specific complaint about the latter.

In a recent promo shared by Sony TV on its Instagram handle, we see Deepika Padukone complaining about husband Ranveer Singh. She says, “Unhone mujhe promise kiya tha ki ek din woh mere liye breakfast banayenge…aaj tak who nahi hua hai (He (Ranveer) had promised to cook me breakfast one day. It has not happened yet)”. Hearing this, Amitabh Bachchan rings up Ranveer and communicates Deepika’s complaint. At this, Ranveer questions Deepika that instead of giving the senior actor his warm regards, she has been complaining about him.

When Amitabh asked him why hasn’t he cooked for Deepika, the Padmaavat actor said, “Amitabh sir ne bol dia hai. Ab tujhe main godd mein bitha ke omelette khilauga (Now that Amitabh sir has said, it, I will put you in my lap and feed you omelette).”

Farah Khan then jumped him and said that Deepika was only asking Ranveer to feed, not to make her sit on his lap. At this, everyone burst out laughing.

Recently, another promo had revealed that Amitabh will be auditioning for the role of Shanti Priya played by Deepika in the Farah Khan directorial, Om Shanti Om. The promo showcases how Amitabh Bachchan auditions with Om Shanti Om's iconic 'Ek Chutki Sindoor' dialogue in front of Deepika and Farah. However, the first take doesn't go well, and hence, Deepika does the scene for Big B to observe. While doing so, Deepika is seen hilariously telling Big B 'listen to your co-stars'. Later, Farah too shows Amitabh Bachchan how to do the scene and we get to see their fun banter. The episode will go on air next Friday.

