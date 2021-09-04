KBC 13: Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan get Amitabh Bachchan to audition with OSO's 'ek chutki sindoor' dialogue

After Sourav Ganguly and Virendra Sehwag's smashing episode, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is all set to bring together and Farah Khan on the next Friday's episode. A new promo showcases how Deepika and Farah get together with Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 13 and have a gala time. Not just this, Big B is also seen complaining to Farah about not casting him in any of her films. As soon as Farah hears it, she asks Big B to audition during the show for a role as Deepika's co-star.

The promo then showcases how Amitabh Bachchan auditions with Om Shanti Om's iconic 'Ek Chutki Sindoor' dialogue in front of Deepika and Farah. However, the first take doesn't go well and hence, Deepika does the scene for Big B to observe. While doing so, Deepika is seen hilariously telling Big B 'listen to your co-stars'. Later, Farah too shows Amitabh Bachchan how to do the scene and we get to see their fun banter post it. The episode will go on air next Friday.

Farah le rahi hai AB sir ka audition co-star Deepika ke sang. Kya woh honge iss audition mein pass? Dekhiye iss khaas audition ke mazedaar pal ko #KBC13 ke Shaandaar Shukravaar special episode mein, 10th Sept, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/JezGHFv7Km — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 4, 2021

The hilarious and fun-filled episode with Deepika and Farah will be seen on September 10, 2021. Seeing the promo, fans of Deepika, Big B and Farah's fans were excited about it. A fan wrote, "Deepika looks very beautiful." Another wrote, "AB Sir Waiting for this." Another one wrote, "We will be watching this."

The Friday special episode on September 3 showcased former cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Virendra Sehwag. The banter between Big B and the former Indian Cricketers was enjoyed by fans and the fun anecdotes shared by the former players also went viral among fans.

